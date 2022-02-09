The Rush: Marshall Faulk gives his Super Bowl prediction, how Tom Brady could return, and more

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Wednesday, February 9, 2022, and Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk is on the show chatting with Jared about:

Who Marshall is picking to win Super Bowl LVI

Which current team he’d love to play on if he was in his prime

The special circumstance that might make Tom Brady come out of retirement

PLUS: Marshall Faulk’s alma mater San Diego State is unveiling a brand new stadium: Snapdragon Stadium

Faulk is also working with NFL Alumni and the CDC to ensure everyone has access to accurate and up-to-date information on the COVID-19 vaccine