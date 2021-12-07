The Rush: Mac Jones attempts three passes in Patriots wild win over Bills

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Tuesday, December 7, 2021, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

The New England Patriots are back in a familiar spot atop the AFC after a 14-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills

It was a windy affair with wind gusts reaching 50 MPH and Pats rookie QB Mac Jones attempting just three passes the entire game

In College football, the Heisman Trophy finalists were announced but Twitter was abuzz with who didn’t make the cut

The University of Miami hired Mario Cristobal as its head football coach after dismissing Manny Diaz… but how exactly is Miami funding all the buyouts and the new contract?