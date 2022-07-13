The Rush: Le’Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson drop the run game for the boxing ring
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.
It’s Wednesday, July 13, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:
NFL running backs Le’Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson will face off against each other in a boxing exhibition
Rob Gronkowski explores a hypothetical NFL un-retirement 2.0 scenario
Former No.1 overall NFL Draft pick JaMarcus Russell addresses his reputation as ‘biggest bust’
Kelsey Plum’s teammates roast her tiny trophy with a comedic reenactment of the All-Star game MVP ceremony
