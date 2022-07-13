  • Oops!
The Rush: Le’Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson drop the run game for the boxing ring

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Wednesday, July 13, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

  • NFL running backs Le’Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson will face off against each other in a boxing exhibition

  • Rob Gronkowski explores a hypothetical NFL un-retirement 2.0 scenario

  • Former No.1 overall NFL Draft pick JaMarcus Russell addresses his reputation as ‘biggest bust’

  • Kelsey Plum’s teammates roast her tiny trophy with a comedic reenactment of the All-Star game MVP ceremony

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.

