The Rush: LeGarrette Blount on Rodgers, Julio, Brady and inviting Pats to Eagles’ SB party
It’s Wednesday, May 26th, 2021, and LeGarrette Blount joins The Rush to discuss:
Where he see Aaron Rodgers playing in 2021
What it was like playing alongside the GOAT, Tom Brady
What the Falcons shouldget in return for Julio Jones
LG’s Feel Good, LeGarrette’s organic CBD product line
The NFL loosening its policy on Marijuana
Which of his three Super Bowl wins holds the biggest place in his heart
PLUS: LeGarrette tells Jared what went down when he awkwardly invited Patriots players to the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory party.
