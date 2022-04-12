The Rush: LeBron says he’ll let front office do its thing, but do we believe him?

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Tuesday, April 12, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard went No. 1 overall in the WNBA draft to the Atlanta Dream a week after the team traded two picks to the Washington Mystics for the first overall selection

Fifth overall pick Nyara Sabally joined the New York Liberty and games against the Dallas Wings are about to be intense because that’s where Nyara’s sister, Satou, makes her living

Over in the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers fired head coach Frank Vogel

LeBron James said he loves playing with Russell Westbrook, but won’t get involved in front office decisions regarding the point guard

PLUS: The NBA fashion scene is runner up, based on the WNBA Draft Day fits!