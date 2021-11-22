The Rush: LeBron ejected after brawl, Bills and Titans stunned during wild NFL Sunday

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Liz Loza We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, November 22, 2021, and here’s what Liz is cookin’ up:

LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart are ejected after a bloody brawl during the Lakers vs Pistons game

The Bills and Titans suffer gigantic upsets

Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott put up shocking performances in the Cowboys vs Chiefs game

The Chargers survive a late Steelers surge in L.A.

The Bears blow a huge opportunity against the Lamar-less Ravens

More in-season firings hit the head coaching ranks

PLUS: Check out the latest controversial taunting penalty and which player turned out a historic performance in one of the most surprising games of the season.