The Rush: Lamar Jackson responds to Antonio Brown wanting to join forces
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.
It’s Tuesday, January 25, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:
Antonio Brown revealed on the ‘I am Athlete’ podcast that he’d like to play with Lamar Jackson, and the Baltimore Ravens QB responded in kind
Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski revealed he’d be open to keep playing even if Tom Brady retires
Philadelphia 76ers PG Ben Simmons probably isn’t going anywhere before the NBA Trade Deadline… Though a move in the offseason for Brooklyn Nets superstar James Harden isn’t out of the question
THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes .