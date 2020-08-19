The Rush: Lakers wilt during Dame Time despite LeBron’s triple bubble

It’s Wednesday, August 19, 2020 and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:
Damian Lillard led the Portland Trail Blazers over the Los Angeles Lakers 100-93 despite LeBron James notching the first triple bubble of the playoffs.
A strained quad may keep Russel Westbrook out of the first round, but the Rockets didn’t miss a beat, dropping the Thunder 123-108 in game 1.
The world was reminded that the bubble is in The Magic Kingdom when Orlando handed a 122-110 loss to the top seeded Milwaukee Bucks.
Amateur barista Jimmy Butler led the Miami Heat to a 113-101 win over the Indiana Pacers, who lost Victor Oladipo to an eye injury.
PLUS: The new Space Jam jerseys are loud, a folding chair may need to sue Brook Lopez, and in the bubble, is there such a thing as too many sneakers?
THE RUSH will be back tomorrow! Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.