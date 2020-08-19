The Rush: Lakers wilt during Dame Time despite LeBron’s triple bubble

It's Wednesday, August 19, 2020

  • A strained quad may keep Russel Westbrook out of the first round, but the Rockets didn’t miss a beat, dropping the Thunder 123-108 in game 1. 

  • The world was reminded that the bubble is in The Magic Kingdom when Orlando handed a 122-110 loss to the top seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

  • PLUS: The new Space Jam jerseys are loud, a folding chair may need to sue Brook Lopez, and in the bubble, is there such a thing as too many sneakers?

