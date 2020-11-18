The Rush: LaMelo Ball believes he was born to be the first pick in tonight’s NBA Draft

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Wednesday, November 18, 2020, and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

The NBA Draft is tonight, and while there’s no consensus about who will be the first pick, LaMelo Ball is confident he’s ready to meet the moment.

The Milwaukee Bucks traded for Jrue Holiday and Bogdan Bogdanovic in an attempt to give Giannis Antetokounmpo enough reasons to sign long-term.

James Harden posted a video suggesting that many of the recent stories surrounding the Houston Rockets are more rumor than truth.

In his memoir, Barack Obama reveals why he was removed from his job as his daughter’s youth basketball coach during his first term as president.

PLUS: James Harden proves a cap can be more than a cap, Tillman Fertitta shoulda stuck to sports, and a sneak peek at the Ball Family Thanksgiving!



