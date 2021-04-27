The Rush: Kyle Shanahan's dark sense of humor, the NFL’s crypto craze & Chad Johnson grabs an expensive ride

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Tuesday, April 27th, 2021, and here’s what Jared’s cooking up!

Draft speculation is taking its toll on Kyle Shanahan

NFL players look to cash in on the crypto craze

UEFA is investigating Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Plus, Chad Johnson will do ANYTHING to get his Starbucks fix...

THE RUSH will be back on Wednesday! Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.