The Rush: Jokic wins MVP, Curry makes history and Horford turns back the clock

THE RUSH with Jared Quay

It’s Tuesday, May 10, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

The Warriors were missing head coach Steve Kerr and the Grizzlies were missing Ja Morant, which set up a dramatic finish to give Golden State the Game 4 win and 3-1 series lead

Led by 35-year-old Al Horford, the Celtics beat up on Giannis and the Bucks to even their series at 2-2

Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic won the NBA MVP award, much to the disappointment of 76ers fans

PLUS: Find out why the Warriors Game 4 win was extra special, and maybe extra important, to assistant coach Mike Brown