The Rush: Joe Judge to preside over Giants, while Matt Rhules the Panthers

Two NFL coaching vacancies were filled as the Giants hired Patriots wide receivers coach Joe Judge while the Panthers chose Baylor head coach Matt Rhule.

Anthony Davis turned down the Lakers extension offer meaning if he becomes a free agent this summer, he’ll be eligible for a 5 year, $205 million max contract.

After Raiders rookie Josh Jacobs experienced occasional homelessness while growing up, he posted yesterday that he was able to buy a home for his father.

If you’re a Browns or Bengals fan, you might not be high, but you probably should be. A petition in Ohio seeks to make fandom an official prescription for medical marijuana.



