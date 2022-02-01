The Rush: It’s official: Josh McDaniel is the next Raiders head coach
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- San Francisco 49ersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Josh McDanielsAmerican football coach
- Jimmy GaroppoloLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Jeff GarciaAmerican football player
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.
It’s Tuesday, February 1, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:
Former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels actually made it to the press conference where he was announced as the next Raiders head coach
Ex-QB Jeff Garcia has gone into hiding after blasting Mina Kimes for her Jimmy Garoppolo take, which turned out to be a pretty accurate assessment in lieu of the 49ers losing to the Rams in the NFC Championship
Cincinnati public schools are canceling school the Monday after the Super Bowl and we think this needs to become a universal practice
THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes .