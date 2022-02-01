  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Rush: It’s official: Josh McDaniel is the next Raiders head coach

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • San Francisco 49ers
    San Francisco 49ers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Josh McDaniels
    Josh McDaniels
    American football coach
  • Jimmy Garoppolo
    Jimmy Garoppolo
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jeff Garcia
    Jeff Garcia
    American football player

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Tuesday, February 1, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

  • Former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels actually made it to the press conference where he was announced as the next Raiders head coach

  • Ex-QB Jeff Garcia has gone into hiding after blasting Mina Kimes for her Jimmy Garoppolo take, which turned out to be a pretty accurate assessment in lieu of the 49ers losing to the Rams in the NFC Championship

  • Cincinnati public schools are canceling school the Monday after the Super Bowl and we think this needs to become a universal practice

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.

Recommended Stories