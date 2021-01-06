The Rush: Historic Heisman winner overshadowed by virus surge in college, pros

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Wednesday, January 6, 2020, and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

DeVonta Smith of Alabama became just the second wide receiver in history, and first since 1991, to win the Heisman Trophy .

The possibility of delaying next week’s CFP National Championship Game was raised due to an ongoing “COVID issues at Ohio State.”

The Cleveland Browns announced five more positive tests within their organization, including one for head coach Kevin Stefanski.

USWNT F Alex Morgan and Baylor HC Kim Mulkey both tested positive, while Hall of Famer Hank Aaron received a vaccination.

PLUS: Tim Tebow wrote a book about zombie dogs! (not really...but he did write a book.)

