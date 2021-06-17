The Rush: Hawks erase 26-point deficit, Kawhi-less Clippers win and LeBron shreds the NBA
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.
It’s Thursday, June 17th, 2021, and here’s what Jared’s cookin’ up:
Hawks erase 26-point deficit vs. Philadelphia, taking a 3-2 series lead
Clippers defeat the Jazz in game 5, taking a 3-2 series lead
PLUS: the NBA has an injury issue
