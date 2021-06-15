The Rush: Hawks and Clips even things up, an NBA rule proposal and one incredible comeback
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.
It’s Tuesday, June 15th, 2021, and here’s what Jared’s cookin’ up:
The Hawks and Clippers get big wins at home
A rule change that could impact the way offense is played in the NBA
PLUS: an incredible high school hooper’s comeback story
THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes .