The Rush: Grizzlies’ Bledsoe returns to Clippers in trade for Beverley and Rondo

THE RUSH with Jared Quay

It’s Monday, August 16, 2021, and here’s what Jared’s cookin’ up:

The Los Angeles Clippers trade Patrick Beverly, Rajon Rondo, and Daniel Oturu to the Memphis Grizzlies for Eric Bledsoe

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit two home runs in his first career start at Right Field and Arizona Diamondbacks rookie Tyler Gilbert threw a no-hitter in his first career start

Roger Federer will miss several months after electing to undergo a third surgery on his knee

Naomi Osaka pledged to donate all of her winnings from the upcoming Western and Southern Open to help earthquake victims in Haiti

PLUS: Zaila Avant-Garde is still amazing.