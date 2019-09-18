The Rush: Eli faces the future as Daniel Jones gets the start

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Wednesday, September 18th, 2019 and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

Colin Kaepernick is in the best shape of his life and wants to return to the NFL. His agent has reportedly reached out to teams desperate for quarterback help.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After almost 15 years as the New York Giants starting QB, Eli Manning has been benched for Daniel Jones.

Big Ben and Drew Brees are injured and Eli is benched. This Sunday will be the first time since Week 17 of 2003 that NONE of these QBs will start an NFL game.

Marc Gasol is now the second player to win a FIBA World Cup and an NBA title in the same year. And he’s incredibly good at chugging beer.



THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, you can check out the archived episodes here.