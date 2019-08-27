The Rush: Dwight Howard‘s Lakers contract day-to-day

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Tuesday, August 27, 2019 and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

Ben Roethlisberger recently said he regretted calling out Antonio Brown for poor route running back in November. What could have been?

Doug Gottileb had an ‘interesting’ take on Andrew Luck’s retirement, calling it “the most millennial thing ever.” He caught a bit of backlash, including some from Hall of Famer Troy Aikman.

Dwight Howard’s contract with the Los Angeles Lakers was finalized and it’s $14,000 a day. And the Lakers can cut him any time with no repercussions. Talk about a deal. For the Lakers.



