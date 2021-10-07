The Rush: Dodgers stun Cardinals with walk-off HR, set to face Giants in NLDS

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday, October 7, 2021, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

The Dodgers and Giants will face off for the first time in postseason history after L.A. stunned the Cardinals in the Wild Card game

The Aces fended off the Mercury to force a decisive Game 5

The Sky sent the Sun packing, earning Chicago a trip to the WNBA Finals

PLUS: Los Angeles and Toronto will not be friendly to Kyrie Irving and other unvaccinated NBA players