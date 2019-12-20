The Rush: Dinged up Dak to play with NFC East on the line...but will he be ready?

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, December 20th, 2019, and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

The Cowboys announced their dinged up QB Dak Prescott will start on Sunday against the Eagles after being limited in practice for the first time during his NFL career

Russel Westbrook unveiled his new signature shoe, the Jordan Why Not? ZERO.3, leaving us seeking answers to that bizarre question. Plus, Jared doesn’t appreciated being interrogated by footwear.

Warriors analyst Kelenna Azubuike told an unflattering story about Carmelo Anthony buying his jersey number off of him when they played for the Knicks.

Jay-Z steals a phone, a deer celebrates a soccer goal, a ping pong player has Jedi powers and more from around the internet in today’s What’s Good?

