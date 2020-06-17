The Rush: Details of “NBA bubble” emerge as players weigh whether or not to return

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Wednesday, June 17, 2020 and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

Concierge, barbers, and team chefs...oh my! All the amenities you can imagine are on the table in the NBA’s proposal to resume play in the “bubble” at Disney World.

Some hoopers want to see the NBA’s plan to address social justice issues before agreeing to finish the season.

A number of MLB team owners reportedly don’t want to have a 2020 baseball season.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was moved to tears when he saw himself on the cover of Madden 21.

Tom Brady tries to steal the MVP’s shine the day the Madden cover dropped.



