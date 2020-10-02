The Rush: Despite going full Lamar, Darnold can’t lead Jets to first win

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, October 2, 2020 and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

In a surprisingly entertaining Thursday Night Football game, the Denver Broncos outlasted the New York Jets 37-28.

The Pittsburgh Steelers - Tennessee Titans game has been postponed “a few weeks” after two more members of the Titans organization tested positive for COVID-19.

The Atlanta Falcons are using drones to disinfect their stadium from COVID-19.

Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic are both doubtful for the Miami Heat’s Game 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.

The Philadelphia 76ers signed head coach Doc Rivers to a 5-year deal.

