The Rush: Deshaun Watson suspension evokes more questions than answers

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Tuesday, August 2, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended six games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual misconduct by dozens of female massage therapists in Houston

Serving as an independent arbiter, former federal judge Sue Robinson handed down the ruling, which can be appealed by the NFL

The league originally sought a season-long suspension due to the unprecedented allegations against Watson