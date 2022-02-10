The Rush: DeVonta Smith on Alabama QBs, Eagles fans, the fastest NFL player, and more

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday, February 10, 2022, and Eagles rookie WR DeVonta Smith is on the show chatting with Jared about:

Who he’s rooting for in Super Bowl LVI

If he met all his rookie goals

Which Alabama QB among Jalen Hurts, Mac Jones, and Tua Tagovailoa will end up with the most Super Bowl rings

What Eagles fans are really like

PLUS: DeVonta has teamed up with VRST , an athletic and lifestyle apparel brand that values style along with comfort!