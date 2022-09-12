The Rush: Dak Prescott needs surgery on throwing hand after Cowboys loss vs Bucs

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Minty Bets. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, September 12, 2022, and here’s what Minty is cookin’ up:

The NFL’s Opening Sunday included a few comebacks, like the Saints victory over the Falcons, the Bears win over the 49ers on a flooded field and the Giants beating the Titans thanks to Saquon Barkley’s 194 total yards

We saw overtime games like the Bengals blowing it against the Steelers after squandering a golden opportunity at the end of regulation and the Colts and Texans battling to a tie!

Sunday Night Football ended up being allergic to offense as the Bucs scratched together a 19-3 win over the Cowboys, while Dak Prescott will miss several weeks due to a hand injury suffered during the game

Game 1 of the WNBA Finals saw A’ja Wilson lead the Las Vegas Aces to a win over the Connecticut Sun

Carlos Alcaraz finished up his epic US Open with a Championship victory over Casper Ruud