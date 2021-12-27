The Rush: Cowboys thrash Washington as NFL playoff picture takes shape

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Liz Loza We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, December 26, 2021, and here’s what Liz is cookin’ up:

The Cowboys clinched the NFC East before even taking the field in Dallas on Sunday night, where they humiliated the Washington Football team

Joe Burrow had a historic performance in the Bengals’ beatdown of the battered Ravens, which put Cincinnati atop the AFC North

The shorthanded Chargers suffered a stunning defeat by the Texans in Houston, endangering L.A.’s playoff chances

The Bills and Patriots flip-flopped in the AFC East standings with Buffalo’s big win in Foxborough

PlusL The Bucs, Rams and Chiefs clinched playoff berths while the best action on the field Sunday was of the four-legged variety