The Rush: Cowboys lose playoff game in epic fashion, Chiefs and Bucs win big
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.
It’s Monday, January 17, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:
In what may be the final game of Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL career, the Steelers were beaten badly by the Kansas City Chiefs
In Dallas, the Cowboys lost to the 49ers in epic fashion
Tom Brady logged his 35th career playoff win as the Bucs blasted the Eagles in Tampa
PLUS: The Rush deems Ryan Fitzpatrick as its Wild Card Weekend MVP and the Australian Open is underway without its defending champion and world number 1 ranked player Novak Djokovic after he was deported for immigration violations and having his vaccine exemption request denied
THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes .