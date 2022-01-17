The Rush: Cowboys lose playoff game in epic fashion, Chiefs and Bucs win big

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, January 17, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

In what may be the final game of Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL career, the Steelers were beaten badly by the Kansas City Chiefs

In Dallas, the Cowboys lost to the 49ers in epic fashion

Tom Brady logged his 35th career playoff win as the Bucs blasted the Eagles in Tampa

PLUS: The Rush deems Ryan Fitzpatrick as its Wild Card Weekend MVP and the Australian Open is underway without its defending champion and world number 1 ranked player Novak Djokovic after he was deported for immigration violations and having his vaccine exemption request denied