The Rush: Cowboys don’t need Ezekiel Elliott, according to Jerry Jones

It’s Tuesday, July 30th, 2019 and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

In an interview, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that a team doesn’t need a rushing champ to win the Super Bowl. Coincidentally, Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys two-time rushing champ, is chillin’ in Mexico in lieu of showing up to training camp.

If you picked Le’Veon Bell to be your running back in fantasy last year, he wants you to know he’s sorry. He tweeted out an apology to all his jilted fantasy owners and promised that this year is going to be “wayyyy different”. He used four y’s!

The Rams are going to take it very slowly with Todd Gurley during the preseason in an attempt to keep him fresh all the way through the year. Sean McVay named the plan to manage the 24-year-old’s workload “The Veteran Plan.”

Saints fans are suing Roger Goodell over last season’s missed pass interference call that cost New Orleans a chance at the Super Bowl. As the result of a judge’s recent ruling, we might see the Commissioner on the streets of the Big Easy sooner than he’d like.

