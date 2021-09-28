The Rush: Cowboys crush Eagles and Eli flips a double bird

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Tuesday, September 28, 2021, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

The Dallas Cowboys downed the Philadelphia Eagles 41-21 on Monday Night Football behind Dak Prescott’s three touchdowns

Former Cowboy WR Dez Bryant called out Colin Kaepernick

Josh Gordon signed with the Kansas City Chiefs

NBA media day was in full swing as Kyrie Irving and Bradley Beal both responded to questions about their refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19

PLUS: Eli Manning flipped birds and Kevin Durant explains ‘KD’ to David Letterman