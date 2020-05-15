The Rush: COVID-19 has given MLB a reason to finally ban this disgusting baseball habit...

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, May 15, 2020 and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

With the league pushing for a July start, MLB owners propose safety measures including a ban on one of baseball’s most disgusting habits.

MLB players are concerned with having to take pay cuts upon returning to a shortened season.

Former Steelers LB recalled his biggest fine in the NFL and then revealed what head coach Mike Tomlin did in response.

THE RUSH will be back next week. Until then, stay safe and check out our archived episodes here.