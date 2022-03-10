The Rush: Colts RB Hines on Wentz trade, keeping OT rules and betting on NFL games

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday, March 10, 2022, and Colts running back Nyheim Hines is on the show, chatting with Jared about:

the Colts’ QB situation after trading Carson Wentz

Why he supports the NFL’s overtime rules as they are currently written

Why he isn’t a fan of the league’s year-long suspension of Falcons WR Calvin Ridley for betting on NFL games

Which custom made cleats he may break out next season

PLUS: Nyheim is spreading the word about MDA Shamrocks , an annual fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association of America, benefiting the lives of people with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases