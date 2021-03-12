The Rush: Coach K is out, Coach Ewing is annoyed as March Madness sets in

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Liz Loza! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, March 12, 2021! Here’s what Liz Loza is cookin’ up:

COVID forces a premature end to the Duke men’s basketball season, halting an incredible 24-year streak of NCAA Tournament appearances.

Patrick Ewing is perturbed by what he sees at his old stomping ground Madison Square Garden, as his Hoyas play for a date to the Big Dance.

Plus, history will be made at this year’s Men’s Tournament, regardless of what happens on the hardwood.