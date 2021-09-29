The Rush: Chris and Kyle Long on brotherly love and free beer for life
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.
It’s Wednesday, September 29, 2021, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up with guests Chris and Kyle Long:
Chris reveals his initial thoughts when Eli Manning flipped the double bird on live TV
Kyle tells his side of the creepy “I love you tackle” story
The guys make their predictions for Sunday’s highly anticipated grudge match between Tom Brady’s Buccaneers and Bill Belichick’s Patriots
PLUS: Chris and Kyle’s generosity knows no bounds, so the brothers have some tips on how you and five of your friends can win free beer for life, thanks to the Miller Timeless Collection. !
THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes .