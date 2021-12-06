The Rush: Chiefs win fifth straight, Lions get first win and Justin Herbert does it all

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Liz Loza We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, December 6, 2021, and here’s what Liz is cookin’ up:

Week 13 of NFL play brought luck to the Detroit Lions who finally won their first game of the season as time expired against the Vikings

The Chiefs beat Denver to maintain first place in the competitive AFC West

Justin Herbert dazzles on offense and defense in the Chargers’ mauling of the Bengals

The Ravens take a risk that doesn’t pay off against the rival Steelers

Plus: NFL fashion icon Gardner Minshew serves up substance over style as starting quarterback in the Eagles’ win over the Jets.