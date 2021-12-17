The Rush: Chiefs pull out OT victory over Chargers to extend lead in AFC West

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, December 17, 2021 and and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

The Kansas City Chiefs won a 34-28 overtime thriller against the Los Angeles Chargers thanks to a walk-off 34-yard Travis Kelce touchdown

Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has barely left the building and reporters and interim head coach Darrell Bevel are already laughing at his expense

The NFL is changing the rules to allow players infected with COVID-19 to return to team activities more quickly

PLUS: Find out why Patrick Mahomes might go full Aaron Rodgers on his brother, Jackson