The Rush: Chiefs hammer Raiders, Cam Newton and Cowboys crush the opposition

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Liz Loza We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, November 15, 2021, and here’s what Liz is cookin’ up:

The Chiefs kick the Raiders while they’re down

Dallas bounces back with a vengeance

Cam Newton makes his presence known in his season debut

The Washington Football Team upsets Tom Brady’s Bucs

Mac Jones has the Patriots saying, “Tom, who?”

How many combined TDs did Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson have in their returns?

PLUS: The Detroit Lions are The Rush’s “Winner of the Week…” even though they didn’t win, as Liz Loza explains!