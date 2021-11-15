The Rush: Chiefs hammer Raiders, Cam Newton and Cowboys crush the opposition
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Liz Loza We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.
It’s Monday, November 15, 2021, and here’s what Liz is cookin’ up:
The Chiefs kick the Raiders while they’re down
Dallas bounces back with a vengeance
Cam Newton makes his presence known in his season debut
The Washington Football Team upsets Tom Brady’s Bucs
Mac Jones has the Patriots saying, “Tom, who?”
How many combined TDs did Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson have in their returns?
PLUS: The Detroit Lions are The Rush’s “Winner of the Week…” even though they didn’t win, as Liz Loza explains!
THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes .