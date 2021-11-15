  • Oops!
The Rush: Chiefs hammer Raiders, Cam Newton and Cowboys crush the opposition

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
In this article:
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Liz Loza We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, November 15, 2021, and here’s what Liz is cookin’ up:

  • The Chiefs kick the Raiders while they’re down

  • Dallas bounces back with a vengeance

  • Cam Newton makes his presence known in his season debut

  • The Washington Football Team upsets Tom Brady’s Bucs

  • Mac Jones has the Patriots saying, “Tom, who?”

  • How many combined TDs did Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson have in their returns?

  • PLUS: The Detroit Lions are The Rush’s “Winner of the Week…” even though they didn’t win, as Liz Loza explains!

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.

