The Rush: Chari Hawkins runs wild with a badass alter ego, fangirls over Sydney McLaughlin and talks mental toughness

Chari Hawkins runs wild with a badass alter ego, fangirls over Sydney McLaughlin and talks mental toughness
- Chari HawkinsAmerican heptathlete
- Sydney McLaughlinAmerican hurdler and sprinter
It’s Tuesday, June 28, 2022, and here’s what Jared is chatting about with our guest, track and field star Chari Hawkins:
Chari’s favorite and least favorite Heptathlon events
The brilliance of record-breaking hurdler Sydney McLaughlin
How torn ligaments and a broken foot made Chari a better runner
Chari’s hopes of representing the U.S. at World Championships
Plus, will soon unveil the mental strength program “30 Days with Chari,” where she aims to help users accelerate their mental and physical toughness.
