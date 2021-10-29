  • Oops!
The Rush: Cardinals are undefeated no more after Packers win a wild one in Arizona

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, October 29, 2021, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

  • The showdown between the Packers and Cardinals was as thrilling as advertised, with a shocking play in the endzone to end the game

  • Kyler Murray limped off the field as Arizona lost its first game of the season

  • PLUS: A new sports scandal is exposed and another baseball name is deemed offensive by an unexpected source

THE RUSH will be back Monday. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.

