The Rush: Calvin Ridley sports betting bust is a minefield for NFL

THE RUSH with Ariel Epstein.

It’s Tuesday, March 8, 2022, and here’s what Ariel’s cookin’ up:

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended for at least a season after being caught gambling on NFL games, including Falcons games, back in November

Roger Goodell issued a strongly worded statement, saying Ridley’s actions compromised the “integrity of the game”

PLUS: Rush host and sports betting expert Ariel Epstein takes to Twitter to find out if the length of Ridley’s suspension is fair or foul.