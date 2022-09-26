The Rush: Butt punt, tablet memo, excessive thrusting all on display in wild NFL Week 3

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Minty Bets. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, September 26, 2022, and here’s what Minty is cookin’ up:

A memo was sent out to all 32 teams warning personnel to treat the Microsoft Surface tablets with respect after Tom Brady broke two in Week 2

The Bills vs. Dolphins game featured a butt fumble sequel (appropriately named the butt punt), awful clock management and an unhinged tantrum from offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Lions running back Jamaal Williams was flagged for a touchdown celebration right out of a Key & Peele sketch

Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show in what should be an epic event