The Rush: Burrow beats Larwence in NFL catfight, Brady has choice words for Patriots
It’s Friday, October 1, 2021, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:
In a battle of the young bucks, Joe Burrow got the better of Trevor Lawrence in the Bengals thrilling win over the Jaguars
Tom Brady had some choice words for his former squad as the Bucs get ready to face the Patriots in New England
The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show lineup is revealed! Spoiler alert… it’s gonna be epic.
THE RUSH will be back on Monday. Until then, stay safe