The Rush: Burrow beats Larwence in NFL catfight, Brady has choice words for Patriots

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, October 1, 2021, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

In a battle of the young bucks, Joe Burrow got the better of Trevor Lawrence in the Bengals thrilling win over the Jaguars

Tom Brady had some choice words for his former squad as the Bucs get ready to face the Patriots in New England

The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show lineup is revealed! Spoiler alert… it’s gonna be epic.