The Rush: Bucks top Hawks without Giannis; Auburn’s Bo Nix, Fresno State’s Cavinder twins highlight NIL frenzy
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Liz Loza! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.
It’s Friday, July 2nd, 2021, and Lolo Jones joins The Rush discuss:
Brook Lopez led the Bucks past the Hawks in game five of the Eastern Conference Finals
Day 1 of the NCAA’s name, image and likeness policy was pretty nuts
The NFL reportedly fined the 49ers, Cowboys and Jaguars for OTA violations
PLUS: The NFL penalized the Washington Football Team 10 million dollars after review of workplace culture
THE RUSH will be back on Monday. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes .