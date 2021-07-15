The Rush: Bucks even NBA Finals with Suns thanks to huge Giannis block

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday, July 15th, 2021, and here’s what Jared’s cookin’ up:

The Milwaukee Bucks evened the NBA Finals at 2-2 with a 109-103 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 5

Candace Parker becomes the first female athlete on the cover of NBA 2K

Patrick Mahomes clears up his Justin Herbert trash talk

Travis Kelce drops a bombshell over the pronunciation of his last name