The Rush: Browns move Baker Mayfield, Aaron Rodgers sports cryptic ink

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday, July 7, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

The Cleveland Browns traded the 2018 NFL Draft’s No.1 overall pick Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 5th-round draft pick in 2024

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers adds more intrigue to his image with a mysterious new tattoo

Rafael Nadal’s incredible comeback sets the table for a semifinal showdown against Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon