  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Rush: Brandon Marshall on Antonio Brown, Joe Burrow, Tom Brady’s next move

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cincinnati Bengals
    Cincinnati Bengals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brandon Marshall
    Brandon Marshall
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Antonio Brown
    Antonio Brown
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, January 28, 2022, and former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall is on the show chatting with Jared about:

  • His experience with Antonio Brown who appeared on Marshall's podcast ‘I Am Athlete’

  • Retirement advice for Ben Roethlisberger

  • What Tom Brady’s next move will be

  • Which of today’s young quarterbacks Marshall wishes he could have teamed up with

  • PLUS: The Rush shocks Brandon with our behind-the-scenes knowledge from his podcast taping with Antonio Brown

THE RUSH will be back on Monday. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.

Recommended Stories