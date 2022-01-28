The Rush: Brandon Marshall on Antonio Brown, Joe Burrow, Tom Brady’s next move
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.
It’s Friday, January 28, 2022, and former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall is on the show chatting with Jared about:
His experience with Antonio Brown who appeared on Marshall's podcast
Retirement advice for Ben Roethlisberger
What Tom Brady’s next move will be
Which of today’s young quarterbacks Marshall wishes he could have teamed up with
PLUS: The Rush shocks Brandon with our behind-the-scenes knowledge from his podcast taping with Antonio Brown
THE RUSH will be back on Monday. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes .