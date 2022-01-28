The Rush: Brandon Marshall on Antonio Brown, Joe Burrow, Tom Brady’s next move

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, January 28, 2022, and former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall is on the show chatting with Jared about:

His experience with Antonio Brown who appeared on Marshall's podcast ‘I Am Athlete’

Retirement advice for Ben Roethlisberger

What Tom Brady’s next move will be

Which of today’s young quarterbacks Marshall wishes he could have teamed up with

PLUS: The Rush shocks Brandon with our behind-the-scenes knowledge from his podcast taping with Antonio Brown