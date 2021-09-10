The Rush: Brady outduels Dak in NFL Kickoff instant classic

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, September 10, 2021, and here’s what Jared’s cookin’ up:

The 2021 NFL season is officially underway after a showdown between the Bucs and Cowboys in Tampa … Tom Brady spoiled Dak Prescott’s impressive comeback as the reigning Super Bowl champions scored the final points in a game that came down to the wire

TJ Watt is reportedly signing a massive contract extension keeping him in Pittsburgh

The Ravens reportedly lost Marcus Peters and Gus Edwards to season-ending knee injuries