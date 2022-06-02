The Rush: Brady and Rodgers win The Match amidst cruising, boozing and musing

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday, June 2, 2022, and here’s what Jared’s cookin’ up:

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers topped Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen on the golf course to win The Match

Dustin Johnson lost a sponsor and is potentially in trouble with the PGA after signing on to play in the Saudi-backed tour

EA releases the Madden 23 cover

Ukraine is just one win away from a World Cup berth after stunning Scotland with an emotional victory in Glasgow