Breaking News:

Follow the NHL draft live with pick-by-pick analysis: Canadiens take Juraj Slafkovsky first

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Rush: Biden reads Griner’s letter, Cowboys commit colossal fumble

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Phoenix Mercury
    Phoenix Mercury
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brittney Griner
    Brittney Griner
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Hayley Wickenheiser
    Hayley Wickenheiser
    Canadian ice hockey and softball player
  • Mike Grier
    American ice hockey player

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Wednesday, July 6, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

  • The San Jose Sharks made history by hiring former hockey player Mike Grier, who became the first ever Black General Manager in the NHL

  • The Maple Leafs elevated Hayley Wickenheiser to Assistant General Manager

  • The Dallas Cowboys drew criticism after announcing a new corporate partnership with a firearm-themed coffee company less than 24 hours after a series of gun violence incidents, including a mass shooting in which seven people were killed

  • The White House says President Joe Biden has read a heartbreaking, handwritten letter penned by Brittney Griner, the U.S. citizen and basketball star who has been unlawfully imprisoned in Russia for 139 days

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.

Recommended Stories