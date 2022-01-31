  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Rush: Bengals and Rams to meet in Super Bowl LVI after wild Championship Sunday

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cincinnati Bengals
    Cincinnati Bengals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Los Angeles Rams
    Los Angeles Rams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Rafael Nadal
    Rafael Nadal
    Spanish tennis player
  • Josh McDaniels
    Josh McDaniels
    American football coach

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, January 31, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.

Recommended Stories