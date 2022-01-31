The Rush: Bengals and Rams to meet in Super Bowl LVI after wild Championship Sunday
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Cincinnati BengalsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Los Angeles RamsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Rafael NadalSpanish tennis player
- Josh McDanielsAmerican football coach
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.
It’s Monday, January 31, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:
The Cincinnati Bengals tied for the biggest comeback in Championship history after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in OT
The Los Angeles Rams held off the San Francisco 49ers for the 20-17 NFC Championship
Tom Brady’s retirement remains a mystery
Josh McDaniels has reportedly been hired as the next Las Vegas Raiders head coach
Rafael Nadal won the Australian Open for his record 21st Grand Slam title
THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes .